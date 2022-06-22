GAIL to enter distributed LNG production business

GAIL to enter distributed LNG production business1 min read . 22 Jun 2022
New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited plans to enter into distributed liquefied natural gas (LNG) production with the vision to cater the demand from off-grid locations and transport sector.
GAIL has placed order for two small-scale liquefaction skids capable of producing LNG on a pilot basis, the company said in a statement.
Liquefaction will be achieved through proprietary technology-based mobile liquefaction skids. These plants will help in distribution of natural gas through liquefaction in new CGD areas, liquefaction of gas at isolated fields and will support setting-up of LNG fueling stations and in bunkering.
“It will be first of its kind in the country to introduce portable and scalable liquefaction units," it said.
The project is envisaged to provide a thrust to Centre’s initiatives to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy basket. Further, GAIL is also under discussions for manufacturing liquefaction skids in India.
Last month, the company reported a 40% jump in its Q4 FY22 net profit at ₹2,683.11 crore.
Shares of the company on the BSE closed at ₹133.65 per share on Tuesday, lower by ₹2.75 or 2.02% from its previous close.
