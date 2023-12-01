Gajraj System: Railways to install AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on tracks. 5 points
Indian Railways to install AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks, covering 700 kilometres of route passing through forest areas.
The Indian Railways will be installing an AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks. These surveillance system will be installed on 700 kilometres of route passing through forest areas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message