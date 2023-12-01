comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 13:52:06
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,387.6 0.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.75 1.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 272.25 4.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 949.5 1.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559 0%
Business News/ News / Gajraj System: Railways to install AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on tracks. 5 points
Back Back

Gajraj System: Railways to install AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on tracks. 5 points

 Livemint

Indian Railways to install AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks, covering 700 kilometres of route passing through forest areas.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces the implementation of the 'Gajraj System' in forest areas of Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu to protect elephantsPremium
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces the implementation of the 'Gajraj System' in forest areas of Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu to protect elephants

The Indian Railways will be installing an AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks. These surveillance system will be installed on 700 kilometres of route passing through forest areas. 

Announcing this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday said, “We have identified forest areas in Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand and some parts of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu which are home to elephants." The Minister also said that the technology, which was created by the railroads in association with a few start-ups, was implemented on a 150-kilometer section of Assam last year and has shown to be quite beneficial.

Asked if the railways has officially named the system, the minister said, "You can call it 'Gajraj System'." The minister, during his interaction with reporters, referred to the introduction of the system in the NFR.

Top 5 points to know about the AI-based surveillance system

1. As per Railway Minister, the AI-based surveillance system can alert loco pilots well in time about the presence of elephants on tracks.

2. The total cost of the project implementation on the 700-km tracks will be 181 crore.

3. Vaishaw also mentioned that many elephants had been saved up to this point with the aid of this technology. "We made some improvements in the system based on our field experience and now it detects the presence of elephants on tracks with 99.5 per cent accuracy," he stated. Moreover, he also added that his officials are in touch with the forest departments to identify more such areas to expand the scope of the project.

4. Earlier in September 2023, the Northeast Frontier Railway had hailed the system and said its introduction in 11 elephant corridors in the Northeast helped eliminate elephant deaths due to train collisions.

5. The Intrusion Detection System (IDS) was introduced by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in December 2022 in 11 elephant corridors – five in Alipurduar division and six in Lumding division.

According to the NFR, in the last eight months between its launch in December 2022 and July this year, the system sounded 9,768 alerts, or an average 41 alerts daily. It added that since the launch of the system, these 11 corridors have not reported any train-elephant collision.

How does the system work?

Every time an elephant steps on to the track, the system generates an alert to the train controller, station master, train drivers and other stakeholders who take precautionary measures to avoid the imminent danger.

As per the government data, an average 20 elephants die due to train collisions in the country every year and a majority of these incidents take place in the Northeast Frontier Railway. The success of the IDS holds out hope that such accidents will be a thing of the past, officials said.

They said the optical fiber cable (OFC) that the railways has laid beneath the tracks for tele-communication and signalling purposes comes in handy for the installation of IDS. The device, fitted in the OFC network, captures the vibration when an elephant comes on the track and sends out a real-time alert to the division control room and a mobile application. The system is able to detect and locate moving elephants up to 5 metres from the fibre optical cable.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 12:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App