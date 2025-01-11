Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's starrer film Game Changer has achieved impressive earnings on its opening day. As per Sacnilk.com, the film crossed ₹50 crore in India in its Day 1 collection. Ram Charan's first solo release since SS Rajamouli’s RRR, alongside NTR Jr, after a 5-year gap, has won the hearts of audiences and thrilled them with his return to the big screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1 Early estimates by film industry tracker Sacnilk.com state that the movie earned ₹51.25 crore net in India. Speaking of its langugae wise collection, Telugu langugae collected a massive ₹42 net, followed by ₹2.1 crore in Telugu. The Hindi language also witnessed a good ₹7 crore net collection while Kannada and Malayalam collected ₹0.1 crore and ₹0.05 crore respectively.

About Game Changer Apart from the lead Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles. The film, directed by Shankar is one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema currently. At a recent press meet in Mumbai on January 4, Ram Charan described his collaboration with Shankar on Game Changer as a "dream come true." He also recalled how Rajamouli had praised Shankar's work, describing him as the "epitome of commercial films" and someone who had “defined global cinema." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer reviews Industry trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 3 and half stars and said that the film has a predictable plot but keeps engrossed and entertained till end . He wrote, “It's a #RamCharan show... Predictable plot elevated by impactful dramatic moments... Ordinary first half, lengthy but gripping second... Not #Shankar's best, but keeps you engrossed and entertained."