Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Political drama starring Ram Charan struggled after a strong opening. The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages. According to filmmakers, its pirated version was leaked after its release.

Game Changer Box Office Day 10: The Tollywood movie starring Ram Charan struggled at the box office despite the hype it created before its release. The filmmakers allege that the dip in collection is due to the leak of pirated HD version. The collection nosedived on almost all subsequent days after its release, except for January 14. On Saturday, its earnings dropped 12.73 percent.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Game Changer minted ₹2.31 crore net on Sunday at 10:15 pm, a day after earning ₹2.4 crore. It entered week 2 on Friday, January 17, and collected ₹2.75 crore net. Thus, the domestic box office numbers now stand at ₹125.11 after a strong opening of ₹51 crore net.

The pan-India movie was released in 5 languages on January 10, namely Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The star cast features Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, alongside lead actor.

Game Changer worldwide Box Office Collection The political drama directed by S Shankar raked in ₹176.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 9, Sacnilk reported. Produced under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie amassed ₹30.25 crore gross in the overseas market and grossed ₹146.25 crore at the domestic box office.

