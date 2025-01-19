Hello User
Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan movie struggles to remain afloat, earns THIS amount

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan movie struggles to remain afloat, earns THIS amount

Fareha Naaz

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Political drama starring Ram Charan struggled after a strong opening. The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages. According to filmmakers, its pirated version was leaked after its release.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Despite strong opening, Ram Charan movie disappointed fans with fall in collection.

Game Changer Box Office Day 10: The Tollywood movie starring Ram Charan struggled at the box office despite the hype it created before its release. The filmmakers allege that the dip in collection is due to the leak of pirated HD version. The collection nosedived on almost all subsequent days after its release, except for January 14. On Saturday, its earnings dropped 12.73 percent.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Game Changer minted 2.31 crore net on Sunday at 10:15 pm, a day after earning 2.4 crore. It entered week 2 on Friday, January 17, and collected 2.75 crore net. Thus, the domestic box office numbers now stand at 125.11 after a strong opening of 51 crore net.

The pan-India movie was released in 5 languages on January 10, namely Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The star cast features Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, alongside lead actor.

Game Changer worldwide Box Office Collection

The political drama directed by S Shankar raked in 176.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 9, Sacnilk reported. Produced under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie amassed 30.25 crore gross in the overseas market and grossed 146.25 crore at the domestic box office.

The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Urvashi Rautela slams Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Urvashi Rautela slammed Ram Charan’s Game Changer in an interview after which she posted two messages on her Instagram Stories on January 18. One of the messages stated, "Jealousy from a supreme disaster? Paid PR can't overshadow real talent and hard work." Another message read, “When failure breeds envy, even paid PR can't eclipse genuine success."

