Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer premiered on the big screen on January 10. After a blockbuster opening, the gold rush slowed down dramatically. Its star cast features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, alongside lead actors.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3 According to early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk, The U/A certified film netted ₹12.49 crore on the third day at the domestic box office till 7:20 pm. The S Shankar-directed political thriller has so far raked in ₹85.09 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Tollywood movie opened to a massive ₹51 crore net but disappointed Raman Charan fans on Day 2 with 57.65 percent drop in collection. With an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, the movie had a pan-India approach and was released in five languages.

In terms of Telugu occupancy on Day 3, Mahbubnagar recorded maximum occupancy, followed by Kakinada and Karimnagar. Chennai emerged as the leader in the list of Game Changer Day 3 Hindi occupancy in main regions. Jaipur and Mumbai occupied second and third spot, respectively.

Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the Telugu version of the movie has been leading the box office so far. The movie collected ₹12.5 crore net, maximum from Telugu screenings on Day 2, followed by Hindi version, raking in ₹7.3 crore net. The Tamil version minted ₹1.7 crore net on Saturday while the Kannada version collected ₹10 lakh. The earnings from Malayalam version were not significant on Day 2.

Game Changer Worldwide Collection According to Sacnilk, Ram Charan's movie's global collection stands at ₹108.80 crore on Day 2. The film grossed ₹86.8 crore in the domestic market and ₹86.8 crore in the overseas market on Day 2, both of these add up to give worldwide box office numbers of Game Changer.