Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4: Tollywood movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani debuted on the big screen on January 10. The performance of S Shankar directorial movie slowed down after impressive opening on Friday.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4 On Monday, the political action thriller collected ₹5.5 crore net, taking the total domestic earnings to ₹94 crore net until 8:20 pm, film industry tracker Sacnilk early estimates suggest. Ram Charan movie made a blockbuster opening and amassed ₹51 crore on its release day.

Also Read | Game Changer: Filmmakers approach cybercrime over pirated version

This movie had a pan-India approach and was released in five languages, raking in maximum from Telugu version. In stark contrast, Hindi screening had maximum share in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earnings, although both are Telugu movies. The film did not end the weekend on a high note, as it witnessed 15.9 percent drop in collection on Sunday and 57.65 percent drop on Saturday.

Commenting on the film's performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential... The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film.”

He added, “While the 3-day total is respectable, the overall outcome should have been stronger, especially considering the high costs involved.”

Also Read | Game Changer: Telangana walks back order allowing ticket price hike

In terms of Telugu occupancy on Day 4, Kakinada recorded maximum occupancy, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Mahbubnagar.