Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4: Tollywood movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani debuted on the big screen on January 10. The performance of S Shankar directorial movie slowed down after impressive opening on Friday.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4 On Monday, the political action thriller collected ₹5.5 crore net, taking the total domestic earnings to ₹94 crore net until 8:20 pm, film industry tracker Sacnilk early estimates suggest. Ram Charan movie made a blockbuster opening and amassed ₹51 crore on its release day.

This movie had a pan-India approach and was released in five languages, raking in maximum from Telugu version. In stark contrast, Hindi screening had maximum share in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earnings, although both are Telugu movies. The film did not end the weekend on a high note, as it witnessed 15.9 percent drop in collection on Sunday and 57.65 percent drop on Saturday.

Commenting on the film's performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential... The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film."

He added, “While the 3-day total is respectable, the overall outcome should have been stronger, especially considering the high costs involved."

In terms of Telugu occupancy on Day 4, Kakinada recorded maximum occupancy, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Mahbubnagar.