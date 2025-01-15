Game Changer Box Office collection Day 5: The Tollywood movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, which hit the cinemas on January 10, witnessed a slight rise in its daily collection on Day 5. The film had a strong opening with ₹51 crore, but its daily collections gradually declined thereafter.

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 5 According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the movie minted ₹10.19 crore on Day 5, marking a 33.20 percent increase from its Day 4 earnings. Speaking of its language-wise collection, the film minted ₹6.3 crore in Telugu language, ₹2.94 crore in Hindi and ₹0.95 crore in Tamil language. The 2-hour and 44-minute film, released in multiple languages also starrs S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Ram Charan thanks fans for Game Changer's success Actor Ram Charan, whose recent film 'Game Changer' has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, thanked his fans for their "unwavering" love and support and also wished everyone a joyous 'Makar Sankranti.' In a note, the actor wrote, “This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success.”

Game Changer accused of faking box office collection Bollywood veteran Ram Gopal Varma has publicly criticised the reported box office collection of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. In a series of tweets, he raised doubts about the credibility of the numbers shared by the film’s producers. RGV called them exaggerated and misleading. Varma accused the makers of Game Changer of exaggerating box office collections, tarnishing the reputation of South Indian cinema. He compared these claims to the authentic successes of films like Baahubali, RRR, and KGF 2, suggesting that such alleged fabrications could diminish the significance of these landmark films.