Business News/ News / Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani movie gets cold response, mints THIS amount

Fareha Naaz

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 6: The Tollywood film Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, saw a 30.72% increase in box office collections on Tuesday. Check statistics here.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer experienced a resurgence at the box office on Tuesday.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: The Tollywood film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani received a cold response at the box office. After a decline for three consecutive days, the domestic box office collection finally picked up on January 14, registering 30.72 percent surge.

On Tuesday, it amassed 10 crore net at the Indian box office. This Telugu language film garnered 6.5 crore net from its Telugu version, while Tamil screenings contributed 90 lakh. From Hindi and Kannada versions it netted 2.55 crore and 5 lakh, respectively. Telugu version has contributed significantly to its collection as compared with other language screenings.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Game Changer movie's Hindi version collected 26.59 crore nett during the weekend and it is probable that it may reach its breakeven point this week. The political action thriller has reportedly been made on a budget of 450 crore.

Filmmakers alleged that Game Changer has been unsuccessful at monetising the hype it created before its release because of leak of pirated version online.

Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 6

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Kiara Advani starrer netted 3.88 crore at the Indian box office on Wednesday at 6:37 pm, the sixth day of its release. Taking the domestic box office total to 110.03 crore net.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection

The 2-hour and 44-minute film grossed 126.50 crore at the Indian box office and minted 28 crore overseas until Day 5. The global earnings now stand at Rs154.50 crore, Sacnilk reported.

Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, Game Changer's star cast features S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, alongside lead actors.

