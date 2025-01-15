Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 6: The Tollywood film Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, saw a 30.72% increase in box office collections on Tuesday. Check statistics here.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: The Tollywood film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani received a cold response at the box office. After a decline for three consecutive days, the domestic box office collection finally picked up on January 14, registering 30.72 percent surge.

On Tuesday, it amassed ₹10 crore net at the Indian box office. This Telugu language film garnered ₹6.5 crore net from its Telugu version, while Tamil screenings contributed ₹90 lakh. From Hindi and Kannada versions it netted ₹2.55 crore and ₹5 lakh, respectively. Telugu version has contributed significantly to its collection as compared with other language screenings.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Game Changer movie's Hindi version collected ₹26.59 crore nett during the weekend and it is probable that it may reach its breakeven point this week. The political action thriller has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹450 crore.

Filmmakers alleged that Game Changer has been unsuccessful at monetising the hype it created before its release because of leak of pirated version online.

Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 6 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Kiara Advani starrer netted ₹3.88 crore at the Indian box office on Wednesday at 6:37 pm, the sixth day of its release. Taking the domestic box office total to ₹110.03 crore net.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection The 2-hour and 44-minute film grossed ₹126.50 crore at the Indian box office and minted ₹28 crore overseas until Day 5. The global earnings now stand at Rs154.50 crore, Sacnilk reported.