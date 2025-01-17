Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 8: Ram Charan starrer witnessed cold response even after the hype it created before its release due to several underlying reasons. The political drama slowed down significantly after massive opening. The big budget movie collected a whopping ₹51 crore on its release day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 8 A day after witnessing 35.71 percent drop in domestic collection, the S Shankar movie raked in ₹1.53 crore on Friday at 7:50 pm, as per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk. These figures add up to the Indian box office total to give ₹119.18 crore net estimate. Telugu and Hindi version of the film majorily contributed to its domestic earnings. After earning ₹4.5 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 7, the movie entered second week.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection The makers of the Tollywood movie claimed that it grossed ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the worldwide gross stands at ₹170.25 crore until Day 7, according to Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why Game Changer failed to monetise Ram Charan movie hype? The makers complained that the movie failed to monetise as per expectations citing leak of pirated version after its release. A complaint was filed with the Andhra Pradesh in this regard, following which police officials arrested suspects. Ram Charan’s highly anticipated movie Game Changer hit the big screen on January 10. The crackdown involved raid on a local cable network, AP Local TV, India Today reported.

It is alleged that the cable network was broadcasting a pirated HD version of the film. Broadcasting equipment were seized and arrests were made after copyright team, M/S Copyright Safety Systems in collaboration with Gajuwaka Police and Visakhapatnam Commissionerate's Crime Clues Team searched AP Local TV operation site.