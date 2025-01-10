Game Changer: The highly anticipated film political action-thriller, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, premiered on January 10. PVR Cinemas is hosting a contest for signed posters, follow the steps mentioned here to claim the prize.

Game Changer: One of the most awaited movies of the year hit the big screen on January 10. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer is expected to kickstart 2025 box office on a high note. Announcing a surprise for Ram Charan fans, PVR Cinemas announced that after answering a question cinema enthusiasts will stand a chance to win ‘signed posters.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PVR Cinemas will declare the winners of this competition on its Instagram page. Participants need to book movie tickets of the political action thriller directed by Shankar and share their answer in the comments.

How to claim prize? The caption to the post states, “Get ready for a game-changing surprise! Answer a simple question for a chance to win signed posters." Detailing the steps to win signed posters, the post mentions the following: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: Share your answer in the comments

Step 2: Tag PVR CINEMAS and your friends

Step 3: Use #GameChangerAtPVR contest & follow us {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three days before the release of this Tollywood movie, PVR Cinemas announced another competition where participants would get a chance to win free movie tickets on answering a simple question. All eyes are the movie produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju. Certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie has an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Its star cast features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, apart from Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Game Changer review Filmtrade analyst Sumit Kadel gave it a 4-star rating and in a post on X stated, “GameChanger is a visual spectacle and one of the most ambitious political dramas made in Indian cinema. The grandeur, scale, and direction by #Shankar remind us of his vintage brilliance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sumit Kadel, the first half is decent, with an intriguing interval that sets the stage for a thrilling second half. Calling Ram Charan's dual role ‘stellar performance,' the film business analyst noted that the movie is the actor's career-best after Rangasthalam.