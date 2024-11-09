Game Changer teaser OUT: ‘Peak action loading’ netizens say as Ram Charan thrills fans with high-octane action

Game Changer teaser: The highly anticipated film Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan, has generated excitement with its teaser release. The political action-drama directed by S Shankar is set to premiere on January 10. 

Fareha Naaz
Published9 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer has stirred buzz with its teaser, showcasing his character as an IAS officer fighting corruption.
Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer has stirred buzz with its teaser, showcasing his character as an IAS officer fighting corruption.(Screengrab @YouTube | Dil Raju)

Game Changer teaser: Game Changer teaser, which was released at 6:03 pm on November 9, saw excited Ram Charan fans reacting to the first glimpse of the movie. S Shankar directorial movie Game Changer is scheduled to premiere on the big screen on January 10 next year.

The upcoming Telugu film starring actor Ram Charan is a political action-drama based on a story penned by Karthik Subbaraj. Produced under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, the film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, S J Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil, apart from lead actor Ram Charan.

Social media reaction

Social media was set abuzz as cinema enthusiasts awaiting the much-discussed teaser. It revealed the angry young man Ram Charan in an exciting role of IAS officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections. His efforts to transform the workings ways of the government are the main highlight of the film.

The RRR actor is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, who has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2013.

A user wrote, “Disaster vibes already.” Another stated, “He (Ram Charan) is unpredictable.” A third user commented, “Hope shankar sir gives an extraordinary come back..till now everything is +ve.” A fourth user stated, “Blockbuster pakka.”

A fifth user remarked, “Industry hit loading.” A sixth user said, “Avg but I expected more from Shankar.” A seventh user wrote, “I think it's Father Son double role of Ramcharan.”

 

This film could emerge as one of the year's biggest releases, considering the frenzy over its teaser's release.

 

Actor Ram Charan, was last seen in Acharya and RRR, alongside his father Chiranjeevi. On November 8, the makers of Game Changer released the much-awaited teaser of the movie during an event in Lucknow. 

Game Changer teaser

The one minute thirty seconds teaser opens with a rainy day. It introduces a person named Ram who is well behaved for most the times, until he gets angry. It captures some montages of song and action sequences.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsGame Changer teaser OUT: ‘Peak action loading’ netizens say as Ram Charan thrills fans with high-octane action

