The hard reset: Six months after the ban, real-money gaming firms try to rebuild from zero

Radhika P Nair is National Editor at Mint, bringing two decades of journalistic rigour to the newsroRead more

om. Since joining Mint in September 2025, she has specialised in crafting high-impact analytical narratives for Mint Long Story, focusing on startups, consumer brands, technology, the internet economy and travel.<br><br>A veteran of India’s digital evolution, Radhika has tracked the country’s startup ecosystem for over 15 years. She has reported on the rise of pioneers such as Flipkart, Zomato, Freshworks and Paytm from their nascent stages. Her career is defined by marquee reportage, including breaking the news of Flipkart’s historic $1-billion fundraise in 2014, then the largest by an Indian startup.<br><br>Before Mint, Radhika was Editorial Head at YourStory Media and contributed to leading publications including The Economic Times, NDTV Profit and Outlook Traveller. Her work is characterised by a human-focused, data-driven approach that seeks to understand shifting consumer behaviour with accuracy and depth. She is a two-time recipient of the Best Story of the Year award at The Economic Times. Notably, her Mint Long Story on Kochi’s water metro was cited in the 2026 Economic Survey of the Government of India.<br><br>Radhika holds a Master’s degree in Journalism, where she secured the first rank, and is a university gold medallist in Economics. Based in Chennai, she is an avid traveller who finds joy in a well-cooked meal and is rediscovering her passion for fiction.

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