Gandhi Jayanti observed on October 2nd each year, commemorates birth anniversary of Mohandas Mahatma Gandhi also known as Mahatma, Bapu or Father of the Nation. He dedicated his life to India's struggle for freedom and advocated the path of truth and non-violence. He was was a political ethicist, nationalist and lawyer.

History

This year, Gandhi Jayanti observed on October 2 commemorates 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born on in the year 1869.

Mahatma Gandhi initiated Satyagraha and Ahimsa movements while India was under British colonial rule. His non-violent approach and his ability to win people over with love and tolerance had a profound impact on civil rights movements in India. Gandhi dedicated his life to India's struggle for freedom and was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

Significance

October 2 is observed as a national holiday to honour Mahatma Gandhi and pay tribute to the freedom fighter. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi's principles. On this day, awareness is raised about the significance of non-violence and its role in promoting peace, harmony, and unity worldwide.

Celebrations

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated throughout the country, from schools and colleges to government and non-government offices. The day typically begins with the singing of Gandhi's favourite hymn, 'Raghupati Raghava.' Memorial services are organised, where people reflect on Mahatma's teachings. Cultural activities, patriotic songs, dances, and speeches about Mahatma Gandhi's teachings are also common during the celebrations.

