Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts you need know about the Father of the Nation
Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary celebrated across India is known for his contributions to India's independence movement.
Mahatma Gandhi, widely known as the Father of the Nation, was born on October 2 in the year 1869, in Porbandar, which is now a part of Gujarat. This year marks his 154th birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually across India to commemorate the birth anniversary, who made an immense contribution to India's independence movement and his philosophies towards life.