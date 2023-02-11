Home / News / Gandhi Vs Nehru surname issue sparks row day after PM Modi questions Congress
Back

Gandhi Vs Nehru surname issue sparks row day after PM Modi questions Congress

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 02:57 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public rally at the end of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) (PTI)Premium
File: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public rally at the end of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) (PTI)

  • BJP's Amit Malviya went a step ahead and referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Rehan who writes his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and said that he does not understand why none of the Gandhi family uses the Nehru surname, Congress has condemned his statement. This also has triggered a row, as the controversy over Ghandy versus Gandhi continue on Twitter.

BJP's Amit Malviya went a step ahead and referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Rehan who writes his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi.

ALSO READ: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress: 'What's the fear in keeping 'Nehru' surname?'

"If Priyanka Vadra’s son Rehan can write his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi (in an attempt to usurp the legacy of his maternal grandfather) then why does no one in the family use Nehru surname? Ashamed?" Malviya tweeted.

Commenting on the tweet, another BJP leader form Andhra Pradesh Vishnu Vardhan Reddy tweeted: "Since yesterday Congress is are shouting that Gandhi family is using their father's surname but if we check the history then its Ghandy & not Gandhi. Also then why son of @priyankagandhi is using his maternal grandfather's name & became Rehan Rajiv Gandhi?"

As the debate making rounds, the purported photo of a birth certificate of Feroze Gandhi, sourced from Bertil Falk's 'Feroze the forgotten Gandhi', is being shared on social media. The spelling there is ‘Gandhy’.

The Congress after looking at the details, hit out at PM Modi and asked who in India uses their maternal grandfather's surname. "Someone who is sitting on such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India...will speak like this.... You can ask any person in the country, who uses maternal grandfather's surname?" Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

