A morning 'Aarti' was conducted at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra, marking the commencement of the Ganeshotsava celebration. A significant congregation of devotees gathered at the ancient temple, which is over two centuries old and devoted to Lord Ganesha.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a pandal closely resembling Bharat's successful lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 aircraft, is open for public viewing. Numerous prominent Ganesh Utsav committees in Kolkata have constructed large and intricately designed pandals, each following unique themes. One such theme-based pandal, depicting the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has been set up at Kali Bari in Kolkata.

In Maharashtra's Pune, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust erected another Ganesh pandal, this time with a theme cantered on Ayodhya's Ram Temple. In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Vinaynagar temple to catch a glimpse of 'Bappa.'

(With inputs from ANI)

Next Story

No Network

Server Issue

Internet Not Available