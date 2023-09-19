Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India. PM Modi and other leaders have extended greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is 10-day festival, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, will be observed from September 19 to September 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X extended greetings to the public on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi along with a photo of him worshipping Lord Ganesha. The post read, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganapati Bappa Morya!"

Later in another post he stated, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my family members across the country. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in a post on X. In the post Shah wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. I pray to 'Vighnaharta- Shri Ganpati Bappa' for your good luck."

In a video message Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde extended his greetings on the social media platform X. The post read, "Happy Ganeshotsav from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the people of the state!"

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in a post on X extended his greetings, the post reads,"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. I hope this auspicious festival brings happiness and ends all the obstacles and difficulties in your life."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X extended his greetings. In the post Shah wrote, "Best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. May there be happiness, prosperity and peace in your life with the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. May Lord Shri Ganesh, the remover of obstacles, remove all your obstacles. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari in a post on X extended greeting to the public on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A morning 'Aarti' was conducted at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra, marking the commencement of the Ganeshotsava celebration. A significant congregation of devotees gathered at the ancient temple, which is over two centuries old and devoted to Lord Ganesha.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a pandal closely resembling Bharat's successful lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 aircraft, is open for public viewing. Numerous prominent Ganesh Utsav committees in Kolkata have constructed large and intricately designed pandals, each following unique themes. One such theme-based pandal, depicting the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has been set up at Kali Bari in Kolkata.

In Maharashtra's Pune, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust erected another Ganesh pandal, this time with a theme cantered on Ayodhya's Ram Temple. In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Vinaynagar temple to catch a glimpse of 'Bappa.'

(With inputs from ANI)