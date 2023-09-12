Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, stands as one of India's most cherished and widely observed festivals, particularly in the state of Maharashtra. This year, it is scheduled from Tuesday, September 19, to Thursday, September 28. The arrival of Lord Ganesha marks the onset of the auspicious ten-day celebration.

Here are some traditional rules to obey while bringing and placing Lord Ganesha at home:

Select an auspicious time

Seek guidance from a Hindu calendar or a priest to determine an auspicious day and time, known as “muhurat," for inviting Lord Ganesha into your home.

Prepare the space

Thoroughly clean the area where you intend to place the idol and set up a dedicated altar or platform, often constructed from wood or metal, to accommodate the idol. Decorate this space with fresh flowers, Rangoli, and other embellishments.

Procure the idol

Acquire or create a Ganesha idol and perform the "pranapratishtha" ritual to invoke the deity into the idol, a task that can be carried out by a priest or a knowledgeable family member.

Invitation and procession

On the designated day and time, extend a heartfelt invitation to Lord Ganesha with devotion and purity of heart. Chant prayers and mantras as you welcome the deity.

Placement

Position the Ganesha idol ensuring it faces either the east or north, both considered auspicious directions. Offer prayers to the deity with flowers, incense, and lamps, with the lit diya symbolising divine presence.

Daily puja

Observe daily puja rituals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which involve offering fresh flowers, modaks (sweet dumplings), fruits, incense, and other items. Recite prayers, mantras, and bhajans (devotional songs) in honour of Lord Ganesha.

Offering naivedya

As per tradition, offer naivedya (food) to Lord Ganesha, with modaks and laddus being favoured sweets. Illuminate a lamp during morning and evening aarti.

Maintain devotion and purity

Throughout your worship of Lord Ganesha, preserve a deep sense of devotion and purity in your heart and actions. Seek the deity's blessings for your family's well-being, the removal of obstacles, and success in your endeavours.

Immersion

On the festival's concluding day, participate in a grand procession to immerse the idol in a natural water body, such as a river, sea, or lake. This ritual symbolises Lord Ganesha's return to his heavenly abode.