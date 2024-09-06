Anant Ambani and Reliance Foundation have gifted a 20-kg gold crown to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to mark Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, reported Lokmat. The first look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on September 5. Lord Ganesha can be seen sitting majestically on the throne at Lalbaugcha, adorning the gold crown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, it took more than two months to make the magnificent gold crown. Anant Ambani's grand contribution reflects his relationship with Lalbaugcha Raja. Mukesh Ambani's youngest son has been associated with Lalbaugcha Raja for over 15 years.

Apart from public appearances at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he is actively involved in various initiatives of Lalbaugcha Raja.

He reportedly donated 24 dialysis machines to the Lalbaughcha Committee as financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also marked his presence at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal and the immersion ceremony in Girgaon Chowpatty Beach.

Anant Ambani has been given honorary membership to Lalbaughcha Raja Sarvajanil Ganesh Utsav Mandal. He has also been appointed as an executive advisor of Lalbaugcha Raja Committee. This highlights the strong relationship between Lalbaugcha Raja and Reliance Foundation.

As usual, this year too, the Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating the Ganeshotsav of Lalbaugcha Raja from Saturday, September 7, 2024, to Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The Lalbaugcha Raja is a renowned Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, at Putlabai Chawl, established in 1934. The Kambli family has taken care of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol for more than eight decades. This year the majestic Lalbaugcha Ganesh idol was revealed on September 5 as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration begins on September 7.

Here are the Darshan Timings of Lalbaugcha Raja: