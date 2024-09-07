Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcome ‘Antilia cha Raja’ at iconic Mumbai home | Watch video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mukesh Ambani and family welcomed the Ganesh idol at their home, Antilia, continuing their annual tradition. During the ten-day Ganesh festival, 15,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published7 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mukesh Ambani's family welcomed Lord Ganesh idol at Antilia on Friday (representative image).
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mukesh Ambani's family welcomed Lord Ganesh idol at Antilia on Friday (representative image).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance Industries chairman, and family on Friday evening brought Lord Ganesh idol at their home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The family has been religiously following this annual ritual for several years.

Widely known to organise large scale celebrations with splendour and extravagance, the family members were spotted welcoming the idol of Lord Ganesh at their home Antilia amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. The festivities took place on September 6 at Mukesh Ambani's iconic south Mumbai home.

The billionaire held on to one of daughter Isha Ambani's twins as the younger son Anant Ambani and wife Radhika Merchant joined him to welcoming the idol, famously known as "Antilia cha Raja".

According to Lokmat Times report, Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation gifted a gold crown for Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol. The crown is valued at 15 crore and weighs 20 kg. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday announced that Lalbaugcha Raja famously known as Lalbagh kay Raja will be brought to Delhi, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“People from across the country travel to Mumbai to have darshan of Lalbagh ka Raja. Since 2015, we've also brought the Lalbagh ka Raja to Delhi,” Manoj Tiwari said. Giving details of the event at the DDA Ground in Burari, he further mentioned that the pandal, will feature a wooden flooring and can accommodate approximately 500,000 people.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the billionaire's wife Nita Ambani extended greetings for the festival during an event in Mumbai on Thursday. The event took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) where Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also present.

During the ten-day Ganesh festival, around 15,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure safety and security in the financial capital, Mumbai. Besides this, senior officials will oversee the security arrangements.

 

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST
