Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 4 things to keep in mind before bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The festival is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, will be celebrated on September 7. This 10-day festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is widely celebrated across India.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Sep 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival honouring the birth of Lord Ganesha with major festivities in states like Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival honouring the birth of Lord Ganesha with major festivities in states like Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi, popularly known by several names, including Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, or Vinayagar Chaturthi, will be celebrated on September 7 this year.

Ganesh Utsav, marking the birth of the elephant God, is a 10-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees across the country. Devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes to celebrate his birth. Grand celebrations take place throughout India, especially in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Also Read | First look of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: Video

How to prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja at home?

Before commencing with the ten-day-long festivities, one should keep the following things in mind when you bring Ganpati home.

  • Clean your house: Begin with a thorough cleaning to create a pure and clean environment before bringing Lord Ganesha's idol.
  • Choose the correct spot: The Lord Ganesha idol should be placed in the northeast direction (Ishaan corner) of your home, which is considered auspicious. This particular placement is believed to bring positivity and prosperity. One must purify the area with Ganga water before installing the idol.

Also Read | Ola Electric rolls out Ganesh Chaturthi Special offers on S1 Pro, S1 X and S1 X+
  • Set the Idol: The idol ought to be positioned on an elevated surface, like a wooden chowki or a table that must be clean. This surface should be covered with a yellow cloth, which is considered to be sacred.
  • Decorating the area where the idol is placed: Adorn the space surrounding the idol with elements such as Swastik or Om stickers on the walls, Rangoli at the entrance, floral arrangements and Toran, among others. These decorations add to the festive ambience and invite a sense of the divine.

City-specific puja timings according to Drik Panchang are given below:

Pune: 11:18 AM to 1:47 PM

Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM

New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM

Gurgaon: 11:04 AM to 1:35 PM

Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10 years of Lalbaugcha Raja

Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM

Jaipur: 11:09 AM to 1:40 PM

Hyderabad: 11:00 AM to 1:28 PM

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsGanesh Chaturthi 2024: 4 things to keep in mind before bringing Ganpati home

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    284.00
    10:34 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.6 (-2.27%)

    Tata Steel

    150.00
    10:34 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -1.75 (-1.15%)

    Tata Power

    416.65
    10:34 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -3.8 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    304.90
    10:34 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-2.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries

    1,295.00
    10:22 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    85.45 (7.06%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,160.20
    10:21 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    66.7 (6.1%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,694.00
    10:22 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    167.25 (4.74%)

    Eris Lifesciences

    1,516.30
    10:21 AM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.3 (3.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue