Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 4 things to keep in mind before bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi, popularly known by several names, including Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, or Vinayagar Chaturthi, will be celebrated on September 7 this year.
Ganesh Utsav, marking the birth of the elephant God, is a 10-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees across the country. Devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes to celebrate his birth. Grand celebrations take place throughout India, especially in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Before commencing with the ten-day-long festivities, one should keep the following things in mind when you bring Ganpati home.
City-specific puja timings according to Drik Panchang are given below:
Pune: 11:18 AM to 1:47 PM
Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM
New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM
Gurgaon: 11:04 AM to 1:35 PM
Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM
Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM
Jaipur: 11:09 AM to 1:40 PM
Hyderabad: 11:00 AM to 1:28 PM
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess