Ganesh Chaturthi festival: South Western Railway announces special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM IST
South Western Railway (SWR) said it has decided to operate special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar for one trip in each direction to cater additional demand on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival
South Western Railway (SWR) Thursday said it has decided to operate special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar for one trip in each direction to cater additional demand on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message