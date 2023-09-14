Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Ganesh Chaturthi festival: South Western Railway announces special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar

Ganesh Chaturthi festival: South Western Railway announces special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM IST Livemint

South Western Railway (SWR) said it has decided to operate special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar for one trip in each direction to cater additional demand on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Train No. 06587 Yesvantpur-Murudeshwar special express will leave from Yesvantpur at 11:55 pm on September 15, 2023, and it will reach Murudeshwar at 12:55 pm on the next day

South Western Railway (SWR) Thursday said it has decided to operate special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar for one trip in each direction to cater additional demand on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The SWR in a release said Train No. 06587 Yesvantpur- Murudeshwar special express will leave from Yesvantpur at 11:55 pm on September 15, 2023, and it will reach Murudeshwar at 12:55 pm on the next day.

In return direction Train No. 06588 Murudeshwar- Yesvantpur special express will depart from Murudeshwar at 01:30 pm on September 16, 2023, and arrive at Yesvantpur at 4 am on the next day.

Enroute, both the special trains will have stoppage at Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Chennarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantawala, Surathkala, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor Mookambika Road, and Bhatkal stations in both directions.

Both special trains will make stops at Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Chennarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantawala, Surathkala, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor Mookambika Road, and Bhatkal stations in both directions.

The special trains will have a coach composition of AC first class (1), AC two-tier coaches (2), AC three-tier coaches (7), Sleeper class (8), and second-class luggage cum brake vans/disabled-friendly compartments (2).

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.