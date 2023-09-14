South Western Railway (SWR) said it has decided to operate special trains between Yesvantpur and Murudeshwar for one trip in each direction to cater additional demand on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

The SWR in a release said Train No. 06587 Yesvantpur- Murudeshwar special express will leave from Yesvantpur at 11:55 pm on September 15, 2023, and it will reach Murudeshwar at 12:55 pm on the next day.

In return direction Train No. 06588 Murudeshwar- Yesvantpur special express will depart from Murudeshwar at 01:30 pm on September 16, 2023, and arrive at Yesvantpur at 4 am on the next day.

Enroute, both the special trains will have stoppage at Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Chennarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantawala, Surathkala, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor Mookambika Road, and Bhatkal stations in both directions.

The special trains will have a coach composition of AC first class (1), AC two-tier coaches (2), AC three-tier coaches (7), Sleeper class (8), and second-class luggage cum brake vans/disabled-friendly compartments (2). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.