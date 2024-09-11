Ganesh Chaturthi: From clay to chocolate, eco-friendly Ganesha idols find a home

Ganesh Chaturthi entered its fifth day on Wednesday, and five more days remain until the grand celebrations end on 16 September. While major pandals in big cities celebrate with huge idols, for many, Ganpati celebrations remain an intimate and personal affair. This is why people choose eco-friendly ways to welcome the elephant god.

Here are five eco-friendly Ganesh idols one can make in their home. Clay Ganesha:

Artist Nilesh Niwate is making eco-friendly Ganesh idols at his workshop in the Chinchpokli area of Mumbai. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times)

This form of Lord Ganesha is the most popular eco-friendly Ganesh idol among people. The basic ingredient used for making this idol is clay. People prefer clay Ganesha as it is also available easily in the market and can be immersed at the end of the festival.

Chocolate Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with chocolate

This is one of the most trendy homemade Ganesh idol varieties made by people. The Ganesh idols are either made from chocolate ganache or chocolate dough. They are sweet, just like Lord Ganesh loves sweet. To make it more worthy, people also include dry fruits and nuts. They not only add colours, but also five more structural stability.

Vegetables and fruit Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with vegetables.

Another popular form of Lord Ganesha is loved by people for their home. The Ganesh idols are made with fresh fruits and vegetables. They promote environmental consciousness and are eco-friendly in nature.

Mawa Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with mawa.

These are the Ganesh idols made with milk solids or khoya (mawa). They offer a rich and traditional offering. For these eco-friendly Ganesh idols, the mava is moulded into the shape of Ganpati Bappa. These can be immersed at the end of the festival.

Wheat flour Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with wheat flour