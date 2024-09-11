Ganesh Chaturthi: From clay to chocolate, eco-friendly Ganesha idols find a home

  • Amid the huge idols being celebrated by major pandals in big cities, for most of the people, Ganpati celebration is eternal and private. This is why people choose eco-friendly ways to welcome the elephant god.

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
An Indian artist prepares a clay idol of Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
An Indian artist prepares a clay idol of Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.(AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi entered its fifth day on Wednesday, and five more days remain until the grand celebrations end on 16 September. While major pandals in big cities celebrate with huge idols, for many, Ganpati celebrations remain an intimate and personal affair. This is why people choose eco-friendly ways to welcome the elephant god.

Here are five eco-friendly Ganesh idols one can make in their home.

Clay Ganesha:

Artist Nilesh Niwate is making eco-friendly Ganesh idols at his workshop in the Chinchpokli area of Mumbai. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times)

This form of Lord Ganesha is the most popular eco-friendly Ganesh idol among people. The basic ingredient used for making this idol is clay. People prefer clay Ganesha as it is also available easily in the market and can be immersed at the end of the festival.

Chocolate Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with chocolate

This is one of the most trendy homemade Ganesh idol varieties made by people. The Ganesh idols are either made from chocolate ganache or chocolate dough. They are sweet, just like Lord Ganesh loves sweet. To make it more worthy, people also include dry fruits and nuts. They not only add colours, but also five more structural stability.

Also Read | Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi: Check photos and videos of Ganpati celebrations

Vegetables and fruit Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with vegetables.

Another popular form of Lord Ganesha is loved by people for their home. The Ganesh idols are made with fresh fruits and vegetables. They promote environmental consciousness and are eco-friendly in nature.

Also Read | Mumbai’s GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati festival set insurance of ₹400 cr

Mawa Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with mawa.

These are the Ganesh idols made with milk solids or khoya (mawa). They offer a rich and traditional offering. For these eco-friendly Ganesh idols, the mava is moulded into the shape of Ganpati Bappa. These can be immersed at the end of the festival.

Also Read | 6 Ganpati Pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Wheat flour Ganesha:

Lord Ganesha idol made with wheat flour

Simple yet trendy, the Ganesh idol is made with atta or wheat flour. These are becoming very popular in recent past. People also use turmeric to add some colour to their mini Ganesha and these can be immersed at the end of the festival too.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsGanesh Chaturthi: From clay to chocolate, eco-friendly Ganesha idols find a home

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue