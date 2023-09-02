Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is 10-day festival, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, will be observed from September 19 to September 28. Here's all you need to know about Ganeshotsav 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Ganesha Chaturthi: Types of Ganpati idols and their impacts Rituals Ganesh Chaturthi involves four primary rituals:

Prana Pratishta (Invocation of Life): On the first day of the festival, the priest recites mantras and conducts rituals.

Shodashopachara (16-fold Worship): Also performed on the first day, this ritual involves offering 16 different types of offerings to Ganesha. These offerings include flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, lamps, and water.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know date, time, significance of Vinayaka Chaturthi Uttarpuja (Final Worship): On the 10th day of the festival, this ritual bids farewell to Ganesha. The priest chants mantras and performs rituals to please Ganesha and seek his blessings.

Ganpati Visarjan (Immersion of the Idol): On the 10th day, this ritual entails immersing the Ganesha idol in a river or ocean. It signifies the conclusion of the festival and the return of Ganesha to his celestial abode.

Preparation To commence the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, it's essential to prepare surroundings that begins by cleaning house and the area where the idol of Lord Ganesha would be installed. Following this, all the items necessary for the puja need to be obtained. These include a clay idol of Lord Ganesha, flowers, incense, lamps, fruits, sweets, and traditional puja items.

Installation of the Idol Begin by placing a clean cloth or a decorative platform in the chosen area where the idol needs to be set up. Position the idol of Lord Ganesha on the platform. One can cover it with a cloth, unveiling it during the puja.

Ganesh Chaturthi rituals During the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with great devotion, following all sixteen rituals known as the Shodashopachara Puja. Alongside these rituals, the chanting of Puranik Mantras also takes place. These sixteen steps encompass various aspects of worship.

Fasting Rules for Ganesh Chaturthi For those observing a fast on Ganesh Chaturthi, it's advisable to begin the day with a cleansing bath. The fast extends from daybreak until moonrise. During this time, it is recommended to consume one satvik meal each day. This meal may include fruits, milk, byproducts, fruit juice, kheer, rajgira, bhangra, and singhara. Cooking methods should adhere to steaming, roasting, or shallow frying, reported News18.

How to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, one can choose to set up the Ganesha idol either in their home or community. The idol can be crafted from clay, wood, or metal. The festival is characterised by melodious bhajans and kirtans sung in worship of Lord Ganesha. During this time, temporary structures adorned with vibrant flowers, lights, and festive decorations are created. Devotees can also visit a Ganesha pandal to offer their prayers and partake in festivities.