Ganesh Festival 2025: When is Ganesh Chaturthi — August 26 or August 27? Check date, city-wise shubh muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Preparations are underway in full-swing for Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi', in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states.

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts and prepare different types of dishes.

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day.

Meanwhile, he first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday evening.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi? The ten-day-long celebration of holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday.

According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on August 27, 2025, Wednesday and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

On the last day, Lord Ganesha idols will be carried out in grand processions and immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea.

Muhurat Timings & Date

Ganesh puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala.

Moon sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi is prohibited as it is believed that sighting moon creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank which means false accusation of stealing something.

Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting a day before Ganesh Chaturthi: 01:54 PM to 08:29 PM, August 26

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:44 PM on Aug 27, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in Major Cities 11:21 AM to 01:51 PM - Pune

11:05 AM to 01:40 PM - New Delhi

10:56 AM to 01:25 PM - Chennai

11:11 AM to 01:45 PM - Jaipur

11:02 AM to 01:33 PM - Hyderabad

11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Gurgaon

11:07 AM to 01:42 PM - Chandigarh

10:22 AM to 12:54 PM - Kolkata

11:24 AM to 01:55 PM - Mumbai

11:07 AM to 01:36 PM – Bengaluru

11:25 AM to 01:57 PM - Ahmedabad