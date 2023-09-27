Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to draw to a close on September 28, with Ganesh Visarjan on 10th day. Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with the hope of his return next year by immersing the idol in water.

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great fervour across various states in India. While some perform Visarjan after 1.5, 3, 5, or 7 days, the final day of the festival holds special significance as it is believed to mark Lord Ganesha's return to his heavenly abode.

Rituals for Ganesh Visarjan

An early morning Lord Ganesha aarti is performed by family members, relatives, and friends. Offerings of modak, fruits, flowers, and other edibles are made to Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha's idol is prepared for Visarjan, and a procession is held to the immersion venue, accompanied by celebration, dance, music, and excitement.

Before bidding farewell, blessings are sought by applying akshat and dahi on Lord Ganesha's hands. Lord Ganesha is taken to every corner of the house for good luck and grace. A red cloth is tied around Lord Ganesha's idol, with coconut, jaggery, and grains placed within. This meal is believed to be for Lord Ganesha during his journey back home.

Water is sprinkled on the person performing the puja for Ganapati Visarjan.While leaving the house for Visarjan, a coconut is offered to Ganpati Bappa and broken in one go. The coconut is immersed along with Lord Ganesha.

Auspicious timings for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 06:12 AM to 07:42 AM

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 10:42 AM to 03:11 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 04:41 PM to 06:11 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara): 06:11 PM to 09:11 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha): 12:12 AM to 01:42 AM, September 29, as reported by HT.

