Ganesh Visarjan LIVE Updates: Anant Chaturdashi celebrations today, know muhurat time, traffic advisory, more here

Ganesh Visarjan LIVE Updates: Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav. The 10-day long festivities culminate in Ganesha Visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi which will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour across the country on September 6, Saturday.
Scores of devotees are expected to come out on the streets to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing the Ganpati idol in the sea, lakes, artificial ponds or other water bodies. Security has been beefed up at several key locations where large gatherings are expected today. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad Traffic Police issued travel advisories to facilitate traffic movement during festivities.
According to Drik Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi began on September 6 at 3:12 AM and will conclude on September 7 at 1:41 AM. Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan are given below:
Scores of devotees are expected to come out on the streets to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing the Ganpati idol in water bodies for which Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for motorists. In a post on X, Hyderabad Traffic Police stated, “𝐈𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 #𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝟎𝟔-𝟎𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲. 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲.”
The Choghadiya morning muhurat commenced at 7:36 AM today and will conclude at 9:10 AM, according to Drik Panchang.
Scores of devotees thronged Mumbai's Ganesh Gali Ka Raja offer prayers and seeks blessings.
Ahmedabad traffic police issued a travel advisory on September 5 for motorists, informing about route closures, diversions and alternate routes. In a post on X, Ahmedabad Traffic Police stated, “From tomorrow, date 06/09/25, starting at 01:00 PM in the city, the following public notice will remain in effect until the Shri Ganesh Visarjan is completed.”
Pune traffic police issued a travel advisory for motorists, informing about route closures, diversions and alternate routes. In a post on X, Pune Traffic Police stated, “Press Release Regarding Roads Closed and Alternative Routes During the Ganeshotsav Period.”
Ganeshotsav begins on Ganesha Chaturthi and culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. According to Hindu calendar, Ganeshotsav is observed for 10 days in the month of Bhadrapada. The last day of festivity is known as Ganesha Visarjan which is also known as Vinayaka Nimajjanam in Telugu speaking regions.
As the nation gears to mark Anant Chaturdashi today, Mumbai traffic police issued a travel advisory for motorists, informing about route closures, diversions and alternate routes.
Anant Chaturdashi, the most significant day to perform Ganesha Visarjan, is being celebrated on September 6, Saturday. However, ganpati idol immersion also takes place usually on the odd days from the day of Ganesha Chaturthi. Thus, devotees immerse Lord Ganesha on 3rd or 5th or 7th day or 11th day.