Ganesh Visarjan LIVE Updates: Anant Chaturdashi celebrations today, know muhurat time, traffic advisory, more here

Ganesh Visarjan LIVE Updates: Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav. The 10-day long festivities culminate in Ganesha Visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi which will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour across the country on September 6, Saturday.

Scores of devotees are expected to come out on the streets to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing the Ganpati idol in the sea, lakes, artificial ponds or other water bodies. Security has been beefed up at several key locations where large gatherings are expected today. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad Traffic Police issued travel advisories to facilitate traffic movement during festivities.

Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi began on September 6 at 3:12 AM and will conclude on September 7 at 1:41 AM. Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan are given below:

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 7:36 AM to 9:10 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:19 PM to 5:02 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 6:37 PM to 8:02 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 9:28 PM to 1:45 AM, September 7

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 4:36 AM to 6:02 AM, September 7

Catch all Ganesh Visarjan LIVE Updates here