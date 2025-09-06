Ganesh Visarjan traffic alerts: Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad issue travel advisory; routes to take and avoid

As the nation gears to mark Anant Chaturdashi today, September 6, Mumbai Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad traffic police issued a travel advisory for motorists, informing about route closures, diversions and alternate routes. The ten-day Ganeshotsav festivities will culminate in Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday.

A grand farewell to Lord Ganesha will mark the day around 6,500 community Ganesh idols and 1.75 lakh household idols will be immersed at various water bodies in the city today. According to officials, an AI-based control room has been set up at Girgaon Chowpatty and police will use artificial intelligence to provide traffic-related updates and manage traffic. Traffic advisory has been issued for South and Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai.

Traffic Diversions and Road Closures Commuters must take note of following traffic diversions during the festive rush. Several key routes will be closed for vehicular movement, including:

Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk (Prarthana Samaj Junction) to Vinoli Junction - Traffic will be rerouted through Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Nivrutti Baburao Chowk, Balaram Road, and others.

Navjeevan Junction to Kailashwasi Gajanan Vartak Chowk – Traffic will be diverted via Patthe Bapurao Road, Tardeo Circle, Opera House Junction and Maharshi Karve Road.

Vehicles moving North to South Mumbai must take Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road.

Vehicle movement will be restricted on Hemu Kalani Marg, Gidwani Marg, RC Marg, and selected stretches in Colaba and Chembur. Parking restrictions will be imposed at Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Pandey Road, Nathalal Parekh Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road. Furthermore, vehicular movement will be diverted or restricted on Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road.

During a press briefing on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare said, “More than 3000 traffic police personnel and 285 Maharashtra Security Force personnel will be deployed on roads linked to Ganesh idol immersion. For smooth traffic flow, there will be diversion on some roads, while some will remain blocked,” PTI reported.

Pune traffic advisory In a post on X, Pune Traffic Police stated, “Press Release Regarding Roads Closed and Alternative Routes During the Ganeshotsav Period.”

Ahmedabad traffic advisory In a post on X, Ahmedabad Traffic Police stated, “From tomorrow, date 06/09/25, starting at 01:00 PM in the city, the following public notice will remain in effect until the Shri Ganesh Visarjan is completed.”