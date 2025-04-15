Ganga Ram Hospital nearly operated on cancer patient without ‘consent’: ‘Operation ke baad pata chalega’

Another user wrote: “Ganga Ram Hospital is a very troubling place. I can speak from personal experience. In 2015, my dad—who was dealing with borderline depression and was on antidepressants—was diagnosed with a kidney condition called proteinuria (where protein is lost through urine). We visited Ganga Ram through a relative’s referral. In our very first meeting, the most senior doctor of the renal department told my dad and mom bluntly that dialysis and then transplant were the only options. His literal words were, 'Beta, isse behtar hai tu chhat se kuud ja’ (it’s better you jump off the roof)—and he said this while laughing. My dad was traumatized hearing this. Mind you, he has never consumed alcohol or any other toxins. Fortunately, my mom didn’t take that advice seriously, and we consulted Dr. Sunil Prakash at BLK Hospital instead. He treated my dad with just medication, and within 8–10 months, he returned to normalcy. It's been 10 years, and now he only takes minimal doses of medication. We never went back to Ganga Ram and never will.”