Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Gangster Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Arif Shaikh dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Arif Shaikh dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Livemint

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Arif Shaikh died of heart attack at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Arif Shaikh death: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested him in 2022 on charges of terror funding linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and had been in Arthur Road Jail since then.

Arif Shaikh, also known as Arif Bhaijan and the brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel, passed away due to a heart attack at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested him in 2022 on charges of terror funding linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and had been in Arthur Road Jail since then.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.