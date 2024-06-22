Arif Shaikh, also known as Arif Bhaijan and the brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel, passed away due to a heart attack at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested him in 2022 on charges of terror funding linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and had been in Arthur Road Jail since then.

