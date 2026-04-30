Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Salim Dola remanded in NCB custody till May 8 in drug seizure case

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) A court here on Thursday remanded notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till May 8 in a 2023 drugs seizure case.

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

He was brought to Delhi on Tuesday. A court in the national capital granted his two-day transit remand to the NCB to take him to Mumbai.

A team brought Dola to the city on Wednesday, and produced him before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade) K S Zanwar on Thursday.

The probe agency sought his custody for 10 days for a detailed probe into the matter. The court allowed it till May 8.

The specific case in which the remand was granted pertains to seizure of 20 kilograms of mephedrone drug from south Mumbai in 2023.