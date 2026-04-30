Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Salim Dola remanded in NCB custody till May 8 in drug seizure case

Drug trafficker Salim Dola remanded in NCB custody till May 8. Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024

PTI
Updated30 Apr 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Mohammad Salim Dola, centre, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a notorious drug trafficker, at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 30, 2026. Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024.
Mumbai: Mohammad Salim Dola, centre, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a notorious drug trafficker, at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 30, 2026. Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. (PTI)

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) A court here on Thursday remanded notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till May 8 in a 2023 drugs seizure case.

Also Read | Who is Salim Dola? Dawood's aide deported to India after arrest in Turkiye

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

He was brought to Delhi on Tuesday. A court in the national capital granted his two-day transit remand to the NCB to take him to Mumbai.

A team brought Dola to the city on Wednesday, and produced him before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade) K S Zanwar on Thursday.

The probe agency sought his custody for 10 days for a detailed probe into the matter. The court allowed it till May 8.

The specific case in which the remand was granted pertains to seizure of 20 kilograms of mephedrone drug from south Mumbai in 2023.

Originally from Dongri in south Mumbai, Dola was actively involved in drug manufacturing and supply chains. He is believed to have operated and expanded mephedrone distribution networks across various parts of the country while based abroad, the investigators have said.

India
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