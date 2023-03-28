Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad gets life imprisonment in Umesh Pal kidnapping case3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had last month charged the Samajwadi Party with garlanding mafias like Atiq Ahmad and had said in the state assembly that 'mafia (Atiq Ahmad) ko mitti me mila denge (will destroy the mafia).'
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh pronounced the sentence in the case and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Atiq Ahmed.
