Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Man opens fire outside prominent mall during immersion ceremony in Pune

Ganpati Visarjan in Pune saw large crowds immersing idols after ten days of celebrations. The event, marked by prayers from the Deputy Chief Minister, included prominent idols like Kasba and Dagadusheth. Meanwhile, a man caused panic by firing shots outside a mall during the festivities.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated18 Sep 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Man caught firing a gun in Pune.
Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Man caught firing a gun in Pune.(X)

In a shocking incident in Pune during the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony, a man was caught on CCTV footage firing shots outside a prominent shopping mall.

Videos circulating on social media showed a man seen outside a mall in Pune where he pulled out his gun and fired in the air. This created panic and chaos in the area. According to a TimesNow report citing police officials, the shots were fired to instil a sense of fear among people.

On Tuesday, Pune streets were crowded as people went out to immerse Ganpati idols after ten days of celebrations.

According to a report by PTI, Ganpati idols such as Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tukshibaug, and Kesariwada are known as `Manache' Ganpati. These idols travelled through Laxmi Road in Pune and were immersed by 8 p.m. Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati, another famous idol, was immersed by 9 p.m.

Other prominent idols, such as Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Babu Genu and Akhil Mandai Mandal, started processions late in the evening.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and his wife, Sunetra, visited Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati and Kasba Ganpati to offer their prayers.

The Pune police made special arrangements for Ganpati Visarjan.

"Pune police on alert to bid farewell to Bappa! We are ready for the safety of devotees and citizens in immersion procession!! You also support us. Let us together perform Bappa's Visarjan ceremony in Dimakha... Jai Hind Ganapati Bappa Moreya... Mangalmurthy Moreya…" Pune police wrote on X.

According to reports, the Pune police deployed around 7,000 officers to ensure the safety of people during the Ganpati Visarjan processions.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations ended on September 17, Tuesday, the 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar. This marked the end of the ten-day festivities.

Ganpati Visarjan involves immersing Lord Ganesha's idol in water. It marks Lord Ganesha's return to his celestial home in Kailash.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsGanpati Visarjan 2024: Man opens fire outside prominent mall during immersion ceremony in Pune

