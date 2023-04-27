Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / GAP to lay off about 1,800 employees as part of restructuring plan

GAP to lay off about 1,800 employees as part of restructuring plan

1 min read . 27 Apr 2023 Reuters
Gap Inc is planning to cut hundreds of corporate employees globally as part of a restructuring plan

Gap Inc said it will lay off about 1,800 employees as part of its restructuring plan

Gap Inc. will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of a broader restructuring plan that aims to speed decision-making and reduce overhead expense, the retailer said Thursday.

Gap Inc. will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of a broader restructuring plan that aims to speed decision-making and reduce overhead expense, the retailer said Thursday.

The roles will be concentrated at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and in upper field positions, interim Chief Executive Officer Bobby Martin said in a statement. The new round of job cuts was reported earlier this week without specifics on the number of employees affected.

The roles will be concentrated at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and in upper field positions, interim Chief Executive Officer Bobby Martin said in a statement. The new round of job cuts was reported earlier this week without specifics on the number of employees affected.

The cuts are in addition to the 500 corporate jobs that Gap eliminated in September. Gap had 95,000 employees as of the end of January.

The cuts are in addition to the 500 corporate jobs that Gap eliminated in September. Gap had 95,000 employees as of the end of January.

Over the last year, the company has struggled with sales declines, bloated inventories, the end of a partnership with rapper Ye and a monthslong search for a permanent CEO. Gap is working to simplify its operating model and flatten its organizational structure with the goal of saving $300 million a year.

Over the last year, the company has struggled with sales declines, bloated inventories, the end of a partnership with rapper Ye and a monthslong search for a permanent CEO. Gap is working to simplify its operating model and flatten its organizational structure with the goal of saving $300 million a year.

“We believe these efforts will release untapped potential across our brands, allowing us to show up as a more customer focused, faster, and creative company," Martin said.

“We believe these efforts will release untapped potential across our brands, allowing us to show up as a more customer focused, faster, and creative company," Martin said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.