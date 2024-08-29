Gap’s turnaround efforts drive quarterly results beat in surprise early announcement

GAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Gap's turnaround efforts drive quarterly results beat in surprise early announcement

Reuters
Published29 Aug 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Gap's turnaround efforts drive quarterly results beat in surprise early announcement
Gap’s turnaround efforts drive quarterly results beat in surprise early announcement

(Adds details on profit and background throughout)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gap on Thursday surpassed Wall Street expectations for the second quarter, after a surprise early announcement of its results showed picky shoppers turned to its Old Navy and namesake brands to snap up trendy and fashionable clothing.

Shares of Gap were up 3%, after being halted earlier in the day following a Bloomberg News report that the apparel retailer's earnings press release and presentation appeared on its website in the morning.

Gap, which was scheduled to report the results after the bell on Thursday, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Banana Republic owner is in the midst of a brand reinvigoration under CEO Richard Dickson and has been ramping up its stores with fresher and more chic styles to bring back lost customers.

People, who are otherwise saving dollars and curbing spending on big-ticket items, are more than willing to go all out and spend on in-trend footwear and clothing such as those from Abercrombie & Fitch, Roger Federer-backed On and Deckers Outdoor's Hoka.

Gap posted a 5% rise in comparable sales at Old Navy and 3% growth at its namesake brand during the quarter. Banana Republic sales, however, were flat as the brand continues to focus on fixing the fundamentals and improve its pricing and assortment architecture.

The company's second-quarter net sales rose 5% to $3.72 billion, beating LSEG estimates of $3.63 billion.

It earned 54 cents per share, also topping analysts' average estimate of 40 cents.

The apparel retailer reaffirmed its net sales and operating expense outlook for fiscal 2024. Gap now expects annual gross margin to expand by about 200 basis points, compared with its prior forecast of at least a 150-basis-point increase.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsGap’s turnaround efforts drive quarterly results beat in surprise early announcement

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue