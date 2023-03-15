Gary Lineker, 62, is one of Britain’s most influential media figures, last week he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy. Lineker described the government’s new plan to detain and deport migrants arriving by boat as “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s." He was earlier suspended for his criticism, however, was later reinstated by the BBC.