Gas explosion in Kenya's Nairobi kills 2, injures 300: ‘A flying gas cylinder hit...’

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Gas explosion at an industrial building in Kenyan capital, Nairobi, killed two and injured around 300 people.

Firemen in action, extinguishing a blaze following a series of gas explosions in Kenya's Embakasi area of Nairobi on February 2. . (AFP)Premium
Firemen in action, extinguishing a blaze following a series of gas explosions in Kenya's Embakasi area of Nairobi on February 2. . (AFP)

Gas explosion at an industrial building in Kenyan capital Nairobi caused massive fire that killed two people and injured around 300 others on Thursday, February 2, night, reported the Kenyan Red Cross.

In a social media post on X (formerly twitter). Kenya Red Cross stated, "The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," and added that additional 27 people were attended to on site.

The deaths of the two individuals including an adult and a minor were confirmed at 4:30 am. Kenyan Police chief, Wesley Kimeto informed that the death toll may rise as the day breaks.

In another post in X, Kenya Red Cross reported that EMS Kenya evacuated 29 injured people to Kenyatta National Hospital and further stated, “ In the relentless fight against the Embakasi Village fire in Nairobi County, our team, alongside a multi-agency response force, is tirelessly battling the flames." 

The incident occurred when a company was refilling gas cylinders. The fire that broke out damaged the building where the company was based, informed Kenyan government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura. The fire was extinguished later. Isaac Mwaura in a post on X stated, “One Lorry of an unknown registration number that was loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely. A flying gas cylinder hit Oriental Godown, burning down the said godown which deals with garments & textiles."

He further added, “The inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses. Sadly, residential houses in the neighborhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night."

The government official informed that 21 injured were escorted to Kenyatta National Hospitall, 160 to Mama Lucy General Hospital, 19 to Mbagathi Hospital, 14 to Modern Komarock Hospital, and 8 to Nairobi West Hospital.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 02 Feb 2024, 10:53 AM IST
