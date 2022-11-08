GATE 2023: Application modification window to open today; see details here

GATE 2023: Application modification window to open today; see details here1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
- As per the website, the modification application window will be available from 8 Novermber-14 November, 2022.
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur will activate the GATE 2023 application modification window today i.e. on 8 November.
The GATE 2023 applicants can make the modification through the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the website, the modification application window will be available from 8 Novermber-14 November, 2022.
Here's how to make the changes in the application form:
Visit the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in
Login in to the portal using your credentials.
Check your GATE 2023 application form and make the necessary changes and click on submit
Download application form, and take a print out for further reference.
The admit card for GATE 2023 exams will be issued on 3rd January, 2023. The GATE 2023 exams will be held on 4,5,11 and 12th February, 2023. The computer-based test (CBT) is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The CBT will be of 3 hours.
IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 result on 16 March, 2023.
Here are other important dates for students to remember:
Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: 3 January, 2023
Candidate's response releasing date: 15 February 2023
Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: 22-25 February, 2023
Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: 16 March, 2023
Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: 21 March, 2023
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.
The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).
