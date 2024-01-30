GatiShakti tool may be shared with neighbours

New Delhi: After the successful launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in seven countries, India is planning to showcase and integrate the PM GatiShakti initiative to its neighbours, a senior government official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PM GatiShakti toolkit will be shared with Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh free of cost to improve their infrastructure project planning and implementation, said R.K. Singh, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Mint first reported in December that the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan may first be offered to Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, for the planning and execution of certain cross-border infrastructure projects. The PM GatiShakti initiative was launched to develop integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

“As part of India’s commitment to the global South, we want to showcase it and roll out to other countries in the global South as well," Singh said at an event. Over 1,400 layers of data, including those related to land, ports, and highways, are available on the portal. DPIIT is working to enhance the portal’s use for area planning in all the districts of India, he said.

