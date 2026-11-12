Private credit may get more teeth to recover loans

Hard recovery

Private credit funds pool money from wealthy individuals and institutions to lend directly to businesses, mainly mid-sized, often those struggling to secure bank loans. Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), these close-ended category-II alternative investment funds (AIFs) lend through privately negotiated deals, usually held to maturity. They do not qualify as “secured creditors” under the Sarfaesi Act, and hence cannot enforce security against a defaulter as easily as other lenders. Unlike banks or NBFCs, they can’t take possession of assets in the case of a default without a complex legal process.