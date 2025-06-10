Subscribe

Gauri Khan rents Pali Hill's apartment for ₹1.35 lakh per month amid Mannat renovation; here's why

Gauri Khan has leased a 2BHK ft flat in Mumbai for her staff at 1.35 lakh per month. This agreement comes as her home, 'Mannat', is being renovated. Know more details about the contract here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated10 Jun 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Gauri Khan rented a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill for her staff at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.35 lakh monthly.
Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is in the spotlight after she decided to rent a flat in Mumbai for her staff in located in Pali Hill's Pankaj Premises Cooperative Society Ltd. The 54-year-old renowned interior designer recently leased a 725 square feet apartment in Pankaj Society for a massive 1.35 lakh a month, as per documents accessed by Zapkey.

The 3-year lease document for a 2BHK apartment against Gauri Khan reportedly includes a 4.05L deposit with a 5% rent increment every year. Including a hall, kitchen, two bedrooms, in addition to two washrooms, the property in discussion is in the name of Sanjay Kishor Ramani and is located just 100 metres away from her own home in Mumbai’s Pali Hill.

The lease document indicates that the property can be used by her staff for residential purpose from April 10, 2025, to April 9, 2028.

From April 10 next year, the rent will increase to 1.41 lakh per month from April 10, as per the agreement. The rent with rise further from April 10, 2027, to 1.48 lakh per month.

‘Mannat’ under renovation

This lease agreement has surfaced at a time her iconic bungalow ‘Mannat’ is undergoing renovation. As per HT report, Shah Rukh Khan and his family has temporary relocated to two luxury duplexes in the Puja Casa building for the coming three years. Hence, the family with all three kids — Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, will reside in Puja Casa building until the renovation work is completed.

Almost three months ago, Gauri Khan reportedly sold a residential property located in Mumbai's Dadar West for 11.61 crores. According to Square Yards, the sale of residential property located in Kohinoor Altissimo was registered in March 2025. The property featuring a built-up area of 184.42 square metre and a carpet area of 1,803.94 square feet included two car parking spaces.

