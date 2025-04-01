Gauri Khan sells Mumbai’s Dadar West residential apartment for THIS amount | Details here

Interior designer Gauri Khan sold her Mumbai property for 11.61 crores. The apartment in Kohinoor Altissimo covers 1,985.04 sq. ft. and includes two parking spaces.

Published1 Apr 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Interior designer Gauri Khan has sold a residential property in Dadar West, Mumbai, for 11.61 crores, according to Square Yards citing property registration documents. The sale was registered in March 2025.

The property sold by Gauri Khan has a built up area of 184.42 sq. m. (~1,985.04 sq. ft.) and a carpet area of 1,803.94 sq. ft (~167.55 sq. m), including two car parking spaces.

The residential property is located in Kohinoor Altissimo, a project developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd. It offers 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, and 3.5 BHK apartments. The security deposit for registration was 27.16 lakh, while the registration charges were 30,000.

How much did Gauri Khan pay for the apartment?

Gauri Khan purchased the property for 8.5 crore in 2022, which is now being sold for 11.61 crore, marking a 37% in value, according to Square Yards' analysis of property registration documents.

Dadar West is a prime locality in Mumbai with both rail and road connectivity. It is an important transit hub, giving access to both Western and Central railway lines and lies close to the Eastern and Western Express Highways. The apartment is located near popular places such as Shivaji Park, Prabhadevi, Matunga, and Worli.

Gauri Khan's work

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, is an Indian film producer and interior designer. She is the co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment and produced several successful Bollywood films such as Main Hoon Na (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013) and Raees (2017).

Apart from films, Gauri owns an interior design brand named Gauri Khan Designs, where she has worked with high-profile clients and curated signature luxury spaces. She has also been featured in Forbes India's list of powerful women and received other accolades.

Recently, she collaborated with Sussane Khan and launched the Charcoal project in Hyderabad. The project showcases luxury furniture and accessories, bedroom and living room setups and more.

