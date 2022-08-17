Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Gautam Adani gets 'Z' level security

Gautam Adani has been granted 'Z' category VIP security
1 min read . 05:29 PM ISTLivemint

  • Businessman Gautam Adani has been granted a ‘Z’ category security cover by the government

Businessman Gautam Adani has been granted a ‘Z’ category security cover of CRPF commandos by the government, official sources said Wednesday.

They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about 15-20 lakh per month.

The official sources have said that Gautam Adani was given a 'Z' category security on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee, they said.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z ' category VIP cover by the Central government in 2013. His wife, Neeta Ambani, too was given a lower category cover some years later.

