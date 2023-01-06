Gautam Adani to feature in Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat

Gautam Adani to feature in Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat1 min read . 07:53 PM IST
- Gautam Adani, during the Aap Ki Adalat show, will be questioned on the accusations that have been levelled against him, Rajat Sharma said
Asia’s richest businessman, Gautam Adani, is set to make his debut on small-screen on television. Gautam Adani will be making an appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. Rajat Sharma is India TV chairman and host of Aap Ki Adalat.
Gautam Adani, sitting in the “witness box" during the Aap Ki Adalat show, will be questioned on the accusations that have been levelled against him in the past eight years by the Opposition leaders.
The show, featuring Gautam Adani, will air on 7 January at 10 pm.
Announcing his next guest on his show, Rajat Sharma tweeted on 4 January and said, “This time, the person who has been accused the most in the last eight years, who has been in controversies for the last eight years, will be in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat. Watch the new episode of #AapKiAdalat on Saturday, 7th January at 10PM."
In another tweet, Rajat Sharma said, “Gautam Adani for the first time, replies extensively to allegations about his group's bank loans and infra projects in #AapKiAdalat."
Gautam Adani does not usually give interviews or speak to the media. Recently, Gautam Adani's conglomerate took majority control of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), resulting in the resignations of its founders, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy. Along with the Roys, four other independent directors also resigned, effective Dec. 30, NDTV said in a statement.
Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72% of NDTV, which runs three national channels. The Roys will continue to hold a 2.5% stake each in NDTV, according to the statement.
The acquisition of NDTV by Gautam Adani, the world's third-richest person, will pit him directly against fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who has also expanded his media empire.
(With agency inputs)
