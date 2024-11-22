The week in charts: Adani shares, PM internship scheme, Bitcoin buzz

Widening scope

18–25 years: That is the new age criterion the government is considering for the Prime Minister Internship scheme, widening it from 21-24 years, Mint reported. The idea is to give candidates a larger window to apply for the scheme and improve their chances of getting an internship. The scheme is currently restricted to applicants whose families earned less than ₹8 lakh in 2023-24 and do not have any member holding a permanent government job. Over 125,000 internship opportunities are available across 20+ sectors, offered by around 280 leading companies.