Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities lay down the law for New Year celebrations: Section 144 imposed
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have implemented prohibitory measures on December 31 and January 1 to prevent unauthorized gatherings in Noida and Greater Noida. The measures also include a ban on processions, religious prayers, public consumption of alcohol, and more.
On Saturday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police declared the enforcement of prohibitory measures, as per CrPC section 144, on December 31 and January 1. This aims to prohibit the unauthorized gathering of five or more individuals in Noida and Greater Noida, reported PTI.
