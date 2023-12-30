On Saturday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police declared the enforcement of prohibitory measures, as per CrPC section 144, on December 31 and January 1. This aims to prohibit the unauthorized gathering of five or more individuals in Noida and Greater Noida, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processions without authorization, conducting religious prayers, and public consumption of alcohol are also prohibited on Sunday and Monday.

In accordance with the directives, the complete prohibition of private drone usage within a one-kilometer radius of government establishments is mandated during this period. The police commissionerate's order asserts that police permission is necessary for drone usage in other areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The festivities would begin on New Year's Eve which will continue till January 1. Along with these festivities, various programmes like demonstrations etc. are proposed to be organized by various organizations from time to time," noted the order.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out... for which appropriate arrangements are also made to complete it safely and remedial measures need to be taken," stated the police.

In order to uphold peace and harmony in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, any individuals engaging in activities that could potentially lead to a negative atmosphere must be restrained. The police emphasized that any breach of these prohibitory measures will be considered a punishable offense. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

